The first in-game Psychonauts 2 trailer just debuted at The Game Awards, and it's looking particularly wild, which is a good thing for the sequel to Double Fine's beloved adventure platformer.

The trailer sees Raz getting more involved with the Psychonauts, bouncing around some bizarre, gravity-defying areas. Plenty of familiar characters are returning too, including known bacon addict Ford Cruller. It looks a lot like Psychonauts, but sharper and stranger.

Watch the trailer for yourself above.