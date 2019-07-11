Psychonauts 2 has been delayed until 2020

Double Fine has published its post-E3 Fig backer update for Psychonauts 2, clarifying some of last month's announcements. At E3, you probably heard that the studio had been acquired by Microsoft and will be published by the behemoth instead of Starbreeze. The main change for backers and prospective players is that the release date has been pushed back.

"There really shouldn’t be too many other noticeable changes for you at all, at least not for a while...with one notable exception: We’re now targeting next year for release," the update reads. "We know it’s always disappointing when you have to wait a bit longer, but we also know that you are an amazing, supportive bunch, who—just like us—want the game to be as good as possible."

Double Fine mentioned the delay around E3, but it seems to have been lost under the avalanche of news and reveals. Watch the update video below for some E3 behind the scenes footage.

2020 is going to be a pretty busy year, it seems, not giving us a rest after what's also been a hectic 2019.

In case you missed it, the update also gave some attention to RAD, the post-apocalyptic action roguelike from Headlander and Stacking project lead Lee Petty. Check out the E3 trailer below.