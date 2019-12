[bcvideo id="1117489030001"]

Be warned, this Prototype 2 trailer contains major spoilers for Prototype 1. Very major spoilers. In fact, ALL of the spoilers. The entire plot is laid bare, and acts as a set up for the rise of the new similar-but-angrier protagonist, Sergeant James Heller, who is coincidentally the star of a batch of new Prototype 2 screenshots. See his many mutant arms doing terrible things to tanks, helicopters and men in armoured battlesuits below.