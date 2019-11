[VAMS id="mKFiv2Jxor57F"]

In our Prototype 2 preview yesterday, we mentioned that the sequel's new star, Heller, seemed nigh on invincible. In the new trailer we actually get to see bullets bouncing off him as he uses his "bulletproof" mutation. Darwinism is badass when it's sped up several hundred million times by an experimental virus. Prototype 2 is due out in April next year, and looks like it's going to be at least as mad as the first one. Find out more on the official Prototype site .