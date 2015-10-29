Prominence: atmospheric first-person sci-fi adventure out November 6

One of the best things in games is discovering a new one that seems right up your street, and that's out in just a few days' time. That's just happened to me with Prominence, a first-person (i.e. a bit like Myst or Dark Fall) point and click sci-fi adventure. It's a game where you'll click, rather than walk your way through its gleaming white, Arthur C. Clarke-esque world, but it seems much less static than you might be expecting from this sort of thing. Here's a wonderfully informative trailer, so you can see what I mean:

Looks promising, doesn't it? Prominence-ing, I could say, if I was awful, but I'm not, so I won't. I particularly like the promise of puzzles that support the story, rather than puzzles that simply delay it and get in the way, like in many adventure games. Anyway, here's the premise, from the Steam page:

"After living for generations as persecuted refugees, the Letarri people set their sights on a far-off planet as a promising new home. But when the interstellar mission to colonize the new world goes terribly awry, the fate of their people falls into the hands of a lone adventurer. Now it's up to you to unravel the mystery of what happened. Can you save them and their mission, or is it already too late?"

Prominence is out November 6, and I think it looks really prominence-ing. Sorry. (Thanks, IndieGames!)