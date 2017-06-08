Project Cars 2 release date set for September

Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco have announced, today, that Project Cars 2 will be racing onto PCs in only a few months. September 22, to be precise. In the meantime, there’s a new E3 trailer to drool over. If cars make you salivate, anyway.

The trailer shows, not surprisingly, a great number of sexy cars—but what’s special about this sequel?

There’s the multi-class action, where players will be able compete in different car classes from throughout motorsport history.

“Whether its iconic cars from the golden age of sportscars, modern prototypes, or GT3, all classes of car can now race together in either single or championship mode as Project CARS 2 scores the driver’s position not just overall, but also in-class.”

Expect a sandbox career mode, too, where you’ll start racing in karts and eventually work your way up to world-class tournaments in the flashiest cars. And Slightly Mad have been tweaking handling. There’s a new grip and slip physics system that promises to improve “control and feel”.

Project Cars 2 will release simultaneously across all platforms on September 22.