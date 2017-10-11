[Probably NSFW] There's a kid with a melted face in The Evil Within 2 launch trailer

Horror sequel The Evil Within 2 comes out on October 13, which is just a couple of days away, and by now you probably have a pretty good idea of what grim delights it has in store. For those of you who don't, the launch trailer is here to help.

The game sees the return of Sebastian Castellanos, who is once again forced to descend into the nightmare world of STEM, the bizarre system that enables individuals to connect their minds and share thoughts, experiences, and perceptions. But this time, it's personal. "He’s searching for his daughter Lily, who he thought he had lost many years ago, and it’s now a race against time as the world crumbles around him," Bethesda said. "Sebastian must rescue Lily before everything falls apart and they are both lost in STEM."

The video doesn't do much to help nail things down story-wise (the story trailer is probably a better source of info on that) but it does have some interesting highlights: The little girl with the face, the sewer tunnel filled with rushing vomit, mutants that look like they were thrown together over a Tzimisce weekend workshop, and snippets of dialog like "Enough art school bullshit!" and "Keep shooting until they're dead or we run out of ammo" are all highlights in my book.

It's perhaps not the cleverest bit of scripting ever, but you get the idea: The situation is bad, and the only things that are going to make it better are bullets and hard noses.

In case you missed it, Nvidia released new Game Ready drivers for The Evil Within 2 yesterday, and you can check out the system requirements right here.