£330 for a 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh is a true Christmas miracle

As we come up to the 2021 hardware awards, it's great to see one of our favourite gaming monitors of the year enjoying a tidy discount, especially this close to Christmas. This could be one of those last-minute, but very much appreciated gifts.

We praised the Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ as a "great budget offering... that ticks the essentials and drops the rest." For something that aces the basics needed for a spectacular gaming experience, £329.98 is not a terrible price. And with a £114.01 saving, you get not only a 144Hz refresh rate but also that most sought after 1440p resolution. That's pretty much the sweet spot.

Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ A 32-inch FreeSync Premium Pro Display Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ | 32-inch | VA Panel | 1440p | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium | £443.99 £329.98 at Novatech (save £114.01)

This is a big and fast gaming monitor with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GtG response. The Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) feature works alongside FreeSync Premium to keep things flicker-free and it even supports HDR10. You can forget fancy greebles like USB passthrough, but for under £330 you can't go wrong.

The Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ is a 32-inch display with a gently curved VA panel (1800R) offering some rather vibrant colours. It's not the absolute best for colour accuracy but the contrast is great.

As for gaming, the 1ms response time, and a fast 144Hz refresh rate give it a great basis for competitive titles, along with FreeSync Premium and Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) working in tandem, you should have no problems gaming.

Other features include a pair of built-in 2W speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2 input, and some ergonomic adjustment capabilities (tilt and height).