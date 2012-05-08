Popular

Portal 2 Perpetual Testing Initiative is live, download the first PCG puzzle

By

Portal-2-PCG-Chamber

The Portal 2 Perpetual Testing Initiative DLC is now live, and as promised you can download the first PC Gamer-themed test chamber from the Steam Workshop.

It's a little bit more complicated than the puzzle I built in fifteen minutes for our hands-on video , but that's not saying much. At least you can't beat this one with only two portals. Thanks for pointing that out, though, everyone.

The new level editor is a great tool and we're excited to see what the community manages to achieve with it. Getting started on your own test chambers? Share your efforts, tips and recommendations in the comments thread below.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
