Polybius has appeared on Steam and will release later this year

Named after a mythical arcade game from the 1980s, Polybius is a psychedelic VR shooter which released exclusively for PSVR last year. Now, the Jeff Minter-developed experience is set to release on Steam later this year, after an initial announcement was made about 16 months ago.

While the game is playable on a monitor, it definitely feels purpose built for VR – watching the trailer embedded below will explain why. Interestingly, it appears that the PC version only supports Oculus Rift.

It boasts 50 "geometrical environments", with the basic gist being: the faster you go, the more points you get. Be careful though, because going fast is dangerous. As is should be.

Here's the trailer. The release window is "Q4 2018" which means either this month or next month, I guess.