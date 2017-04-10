PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold 1 million copies

Since entering Early Access on March 23, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has remained atop the Steam global top seller's list, drawing a peak crowd of 89,000 concurrent players. It has also crossed the million sales mark this week, according to this morning's press release.

"We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the dedication of our players and we are truly humbled by their passionate response," writes Brendan Greene in the release. "As we move to make improvements and deliver new content we will actively engage this growing fan base."

We've covered Battlegrounds extensively, including our list of what we'd like to see from the battle royale shooter as it makes its way through Early Access—a few of which have already come true. Evan has been enjoying the game, calling it an entry-level Arma, and we also put together a list of tips on staying alive in Battlegrounds.