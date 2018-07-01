Player crashes Fortnite rocket launch viewing party to net single-round kill record

It was inevitable, wasn't it? Yesterday, Fortnite fans piled into the game to watch its famous rocket blast off and crack open the sky. Many spurned the usual kill-or-be-killed mentality to co-operatively build huge ramps to get the best view. They all perched on top, eagerly anticipating lift-off. It was just too tempting for some people.

Elemental_Ray was one player that couldn't help themselves. Moments after the rocket blasted into the sky, he broke the giant ramp that his fellow combatants were standing on, eyes fixed on the sky, and they all came tumbling down.

In total, Elemental_Ray secured 48 kills in one go: a new single-round record for a solo player in Fortnite. You can watch the chaos unfold in the video below (the rocket launch begins at 3:50).

Ray meets his own squishy end soon after he racks up the kills when another player breaks the ramp he's standing on.

I suppose the players that missed most of the rocket launch because of Ray's antics can take heart in the fact that they're now part of Fortnite history. And they can console themselves by watching James's view of the rocket launch, which was pretty much perfect.

