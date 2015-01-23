Play The Sims 4 free for 48 hours with Origin Game Time

Electronic Arts has added The Sims 4 to its Game Time lineup on Origin, meaning that you can download and play the game as much as you want for 48 hours before deciding whether or not you want to drop any actual money it.

Game Time is kind of like On the House, but less permanent: Instead of keeping the game forever and ever, you get what is essentially a time-limited demo. The clock won't start ticking until you run the game for the first time, but once it begins it ticks away in real-time, so you'll probably want to leave it until you can get some solid sessions in. Any progress you make during your free time will be saved, so if you like what you see and decide to spring for it, you'll be able to pick up where you left off when the timer hits zero.

To get your Sims 4 freebie, point your browser at Origin's Game Time page and click—you guessed it—the "Get It Now" button. You'll also notice while you're there that you can do the same with Battlefield 4, Titanfall, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.