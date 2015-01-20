Theme Hospital is Origin's latest "On the House" freebie

The late-90s Bullfrog hit Theme Hospital is a "business simulation game," according to its surprisingly lengthy Wikipedia entry, but it's substantially less serious than that sounds. To wit: "The Grim Reaper stalks the corridors, the ill have some very odd ailments, and the staff want to play doctors and nurses together. No matter how you look at it, you're in control of a very sick hospital."

More to point, it's now available "on the house," which is to say that it's free, without restriction or condition other than the usual (and, as far as I can tell, unspecified) limited window of opportunity to actually lay claim to the thing. Just fire up Origin, go to the Theme Hospital page, and click the "gimme" button. Once the game is added to your account, it's yours forever. Enjoy, it's quite the classic. Now, is anyone free to look at this rash?