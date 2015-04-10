Play Guild Wars 2's Stronghold beta on April 14

On April 14 you'll be able to test out Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns' new Stronghold PVP mode. The public beta will be live for 24 hours, allowing anyone with Guild Wars 2 to take part.

"Starting on Tuesday, 14th April at 21:00 CEST (20:00 BST), all players in the West will have the option to try Stronghold and put their skills to the test," says NCSOFT. "This exciting new competitive mode blends deep strategy, role-based play and immersive story elements into PvP."

"Stronghold offers an entirely new way to play and watch competitive PvP in Guild Wars 2. Players take on the role of pirates or knights as they work with their allies to kill the opposing team’s lord. The mode features NPCs that players can hire for supply to help their team."

Ahead of the beta, Guild Wars 2 will be available for 75% off this weekend, from today at 6pm BST until April 13.

Find out what Phil thought of Heart of Thorns in his hands-on preview.