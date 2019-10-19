PDXCON 2019: All the announcements from Paradox's annual convention

Paradox Interactive hosted its annual convention in Berlin today, kicking things off with a flurry of announcements, including the reveal of Crusader Kings 3, the sequel to one of the best strategy games on PC. Here's everything the publisher has announced.

Crusader Kings 3

The king is dead! After eight years and a billion expansions, Paradox is finally moving onto Crusader Kings 3, which will of course contain more lots and lots of lovely map porn and murderous dynastic intrigue. It's due out next year.

Surviving the Aftermath

Paradox has turned Surviving Mars, or at least the surviving part, into a brand. The first new game is Surviving the Aftermath, a post-apocalyptic survival management game that's available in now early access via the Epic Games Store.

Battletech: Heavy Metal

Battletech: Heavy Metal is... well it's more mechs fighting mechs. The normally crappy light mechs are better now, apparently, and the expansion will also throw eight new mechs, eight new weapons systems and a new Flashpoint campaign into the tactical sandbox. It's due out on November 21.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations is the first expansion for the sci-fi 4X romp, introducing a new faction, the Heritor, two more campaigns and 30 new locations. Also ancient robo-assassins! It's coming on November 19.

Stellaris: Federations

Stellaris: Federations promises more features for, you've guessed it, federations. These big ol' alliances will come in lots of new flavours, including trade leagues and research cooperatives. Once you've found enough aliens, you can found the space UN, the Galactic Community. But not until later this year.

Hearts of Iron 4: La Resistance

Hearts of Iron 4: La Resistance adds spies and intelligence agencies to World War 2, letting you sabotage enemy facilities or maybe protect yourself from spies from another nation. You'll be able to make your own custom agency soon.

Prison Architect: Psych Ward

Prison Architect: Psych Ward, the 2017 console DLC, is now heading to PC, but with a few extra bells and whistles, like padded solitary cells and orderlies that look after the "criminal insane" inmates. It's due out on November 21.