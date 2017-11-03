PC Gamer Weekender 2018 early bird tickets are now on sale

The PC Gamer Weekender is returning for its third year on 17-18 February 2018 at the Olympia in Kensington, London. Like the last two years, you'll be able to play great PC games before they're released, attend developer talks on some of the biggest games around, join workshops on PC hardware and tons more. You can buy early bird tickets here for as little as £9.99. Early bird prices are available until midnight of December 1st.

You can expect our full suite of 2017 content with a load of fantastic new things for 2018. These include a dedicated arcade area, since we got such a positive response to our retro games area this year (I'll politely demand the return of Jedi Knight II multiplayer), a Get Into Games career area and an esports bootcamp. where attendees can learn from pros first hand. Maybe someone can finally teach me how to use the air in Rocket League? I've still never mastered that one.

Like with 2017's Weekender, we're building an event that we ourselves would love to see as PC players, and I hope you'll join us. Get tickets and find out more here. Expect loads more details on games that are playable on the show floor and developers attending very soon. You can find out more details on our new areas just below:

GET INTO GAMES

If you are looking to pursue a career in the gaming industry, get yourself to the PC Gamer Weekender Get Into Games feature, new for the 2018 show. For anyone studying at higher or further education level, or if you're simply looking for a career change, there will be experts on hand to give you the information and advice you need to take the next step in your journey to working in games. Publishers and recruiters will give talks on things like being a games designer or programmer, the importance of game jams and what you need to do to stand out.

ARCADE

Get all nostalgic at the PC Gamer Weekender in our arcade area, where you will be able to play classic games Sonic 2, Metal Slug X, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Pac-Man, Dr Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, 1943, Puzzle Bobble, Streets of Rage, Missile Command and Sonic 3.

ESPORTS BOOTCAMP

Check out the eSports Academy at the PC Gamer Weekender and learn from pros first hand. Understand the games you love in a whole new way and gain the skills and confidence to delve deeper into the world of eSports. Topics covered will include things like brain coaching, leadership development and biofeedback training.

Everything you loved from the PC Gamer Weekender 2017 will be back - including modding your PC in Workshops, Tournaments which will be bigger and better, and, of course, loads of pre-release games to try out!