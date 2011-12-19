Tyler, Chris A., Lucas, and Greg discuss the first days of The Old Republic, the last days of Star Wars: Galaxies, and wrap-up 2011 with fond gaming memories and a desperate need for USB coffee warmers and other junk people wrap in paper this time of year.

PC Gamer US Podcast 299: A Galaxy Torn

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@pcgamer

@tyler_wilde (Tyler)

@CAntista (Chris A.)

@Ljrepresent (Lucas)

@greghenninger (Greg)

Jryy nera'g lbh whfg gur png'f cnwnznf? Frr lbh va 2012!