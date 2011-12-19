Tyler, Chris A., Lucas, and Greg discuss the first days of The Old Republic, the last days of Star Wars: Galaxies, and wrap-up 2011 with fond gaming memories and a desperate need for USB coffee warmers and other junk people wrap in paper this time of year.
PC Gamer US Podcast 299: A Galaxy Torn
Jryy nera'g lbh whfg gur png'f cnwnznf? Frr lbh va 2012!