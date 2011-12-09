We ask the big questions, point-blank: was 2011 PC gaming's best year ever? To find out, Evan leads Tyler, Antista, Greg, and Lucas on a journey of self-discovery, as they look at the best gaming years past, what we're loving now, and what we have to look forward to in the near future. It's a magical journey of nostalgic tear-shedding, forward-thinking futurism, and intern mockery. Peer into our crystal monitors as we divine which year of PC games we look back on most fondly.

PC Gamer US Podcast 298: Simply The Best

