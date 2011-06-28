To free, or not to free? Does a game by any other price play as sweet? On this week's podcast (a few days late, due to crows), we break down the significance of Team Fortress 2 being a $0 game, and decide which class "won" the Über Update. Also talked: Arma 2: Free, L.A. Noire's arrival on PC this Fall, and Evan sings the praises of his favorite community-made L4D2 content, Questionable Ethics and Let's Build A Rocket .
PC Gamer US Podcast 277: Free'd
Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.
