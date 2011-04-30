PC Gamer US Podcast #270: Skyrim - Heart of the Darkspore

An ever-fearless leader, Dan does not hesitate when faced with the infinite amount of news we could potentially discuss on this week's podcast. Evan, Josh, Chris and Anthony help him wade through it all: Skyrim, Prey 2, Darkspore, the latest WoW patch, your listener questions and more!

PC Gamer US Podcast 267: Skyrim - Heart of the Darkspore

