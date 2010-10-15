PC Gamer US podcast 244 - Aeronautical Authorities

This week: news! News for every genre! Evan chats about Medal of Honor's awkward multiplayer, Civilization V has Gaelic Warriors and why aren't you killing Caesar with them yet , and our Gold-ranked duo of Dan and Andy help us mull over the StarCraft II 1.1.2 patch with us, which deployed yesterday and totally nerfed Thors, but not High Templars, which is unfair . We also remind you to watch the MLG Pro Circuit SC2 tournament in Washington D.C., which begins in just a few hours .

