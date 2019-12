Intern Robert rallies the PC Gamer crew to chat about the Mass Effect-izing of Dragon Age 2, why League of Legends has our attention, our hopes for the next Batman: Arkham Asylum and the brand new talent trees of World of Warcraft: Cataclysm. Podcast producer Andy Bauman shares a rare gripe with Monkey Island 2, too.

Quote of the week, courtesy of Evan: “One time, I was The Hamburglar for Halloween.”

