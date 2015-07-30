PC Gamer UK September issue: XCOM 2

It's the future, and planet Earth has changed. Aliens rule the world, snake women patrol the streets, and a once-defeated XCOM unit are launching a desperate resistance. Samuel returned from E3 with a six-page feature on the sequel to Firaxis' turn-based triumph, and no memory of where it came from. Alien intervention or a particularly boozy night out? We'll never know.

It's the present, and PC Gamer has changed. We've redesigned the magazine, rejuvenating the regulars, freshening the fonts. and just generally sprucing up the spreads. As beautiful as it looks, some things remain the same. These pages are still packed with the best reviews, previews and features that words can craft—including our annual run-down of the 100 best PC games. And there's still a free gift. This month, we're giving away Bellona and the Battle Maiden skin for Smite. What other magazine can gift you an Ancient Roman goddess?

The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Below you can find a sneak peek at the new look PC Gamer, and a round-up of the contents of its perspicacious pages.

This month we...

Get the inside scoop on the year's biggest PC gaming exclusive, XCOM 2.

Discover what we'll be doing on No Man's Sky's 18 quintillion worlds.

Assemble an objectively correct list of the 100 best PC games.

Take a look at Ghost Recon Wildlands, Star Wars Battlefront, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Eitr, The Division, Abzu, Anno 2205, Dark Souls III, For Honor and Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces.

Review Infinifactory, Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward, Rocket League, Ronin, The Magic Circle and Lego Minifigures Online.

Group test the best high-resolution monitors.

Help you choose your next PC components in the brand new Buyer's Guide.

Lament Geralt's bandit problem in Now Playing.

Round up the month's best free games and mods.

Return to Rust (and discover who has the biggest virtual dong.)

Try (fruitlessly) to explain why Hitman Absolution isn't as bad as you remember.

Explain exactly why Hitman Absolution is as bad as you remember.

Offer an ode to Team Fortress 2's koth_harvest in Why I Love.

Make every page of PC Gamer look so grossly incandescent your eyes will weep at their beauty.

And more!