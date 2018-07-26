PC Gamer UK September issue: World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth

Who would win a fight, the Horde or the Alliance?

Take your time. It's hardly a straightforward question. And don't you dare say one or t'other without consulting Steven Messner—who's only gone and written eight pages for this month's cover story in search of an answer. We also bring you a six-part mega-feature explaining why WoW, past and present, is so entertaining. From booze to the Barrens, our panel of writers celebrate Blizzard's enduring classic.

Elsewhere inside you'll find our Top 100 mag, which, as the name suggests, rounds up the best PC games you can play right now. As is the case every year, your own favourite came in at 101. (Sike! It actually came in at wherever Dark Souls lands on the list—Joe.)

Elsewhere, elsewhere inside we speak to Frontier head honcho David Braben about Jurassic World Evolution, Elite Dangerous and, obviously, what lurks inside a chicken.

Elsewhere, elsewhere, elsewhere inside Rick Lane defends Eidos Montreal’s much maligned stealth pilfer-’em-up Thief. That's right, the 2014 one.

Previews this month include Cyberpunk 2077, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Just Cause 4 and more. Reviews this month include The Crew 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Bus Simulator 2018 among others. Besides our Top 100 mag, this issue's gifts include a Guild Wars 2 egg, a Paladins skin, and a 148-page e-book.

Issue 321 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play, the App Store and Zinio. You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription.

This month: