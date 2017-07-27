PC Gamer UK September issue: The Top 100

It's that time of year again where we round up our absolutely, positively, empirically-tested, definitive list of The Top 100 PC Games. Spread across a whopping 27 pages, our global team has assembled to rank and share the best of the best you can play right now. But the question is: do we have a new number one? Find out within.
Elsewhere inside, Chris reports back from his exclusive hands-on time with version 3.0 of Star Citizen's Alpha, while Andy takes an in-depth look at XCOM 2's game-changing War of the Chosen expansion. Samuel jumps into Assassin's Creed Origins, the soft reset of the open world series, while Steven Messner takes Final Fantasy 14's Stormblood add-on for a whirl.
Fancy some extra reading this month? Of course you do, and we've got you covered with our 52-page Blizzard special supplement—a celebration of the studio's past, present and future.
Previews this month include Tropico 5, Metal Gear Survive, Crackdown 3 and much more; and an extra gift by way of a free pet for Runescape should see you right.
Issue 308 is on shelves now
