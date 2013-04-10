PC Gamer UK Podcast Special: Bioshock Infinite [Spoilers!]

We've waited a little while to record our discussion of Bioshock Infinite : but now that we've all finished it, it's time to go to town. Flying town.

In this podcast special, Chris, Tom Francis, Marsh and Graham discuss the game in detail, from the ups and downs of the plot to the combat, characters, and ending. It goes without saying that we spoil absolutely everything . Don't listen to this until you've played the game all the way through.

Don't forget to follow PC Gamer UK on Twitter , and your Biopod Infinicasters today were:

Tom Francis - @Pentadact

Chris Thursten - @CThursten

Marsh Davies - @marshdavies

Graham Smith - @gonnas

