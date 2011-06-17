PC Gamer UK Podcast 57 – Sean "Day[9]" Plott interview

Day[9] is one of the most charismatic, knowledgeable, and downright likable shoutcasters on the Starcraft II scene. Rich MCC loves him a little bit more than most. That's why we sent our staff writer to meet Day[9] earlier in the week, armed with a recording studio and pair of microphones.

He returned with bumper, Starcraft II-themed edition of the PC Gamer UK podcast where the pair talk about future expansions, what it's like to live a life laced with Starcraft II, and the current state of e-sports.

Download the MP3 , subscribe , or find our other podcasts here . For more Day[9] check out his YouTube channel . For more Rich, click here .