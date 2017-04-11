Samuel and Phil gather to discuss the health of VR, and offer early impressions of The Signal from Tolva. Then, it’s over to you for another bumper questions special! Why? Because we didn’t play enough games to fill a full episode. Yes, we are ashamed of our words and deeds.
Discussed: The Signal From Tolva, HTC Vive
PC Gamer UK podcast 40: Ashamed of Our Words and Deeds
