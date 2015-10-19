Amazing builds from PC Gamer UK's Minecraft server

Earlier this year, PC Gamer UK's Minecraft server rebooted – providing a fresh new canvas for our creative community. Already it's been filled with a wealth of amazing projects. From decadent mansions to complex secrets – there's something here for everyone.

Across the next few slides, you can see a selection of community creations. If you want to get involved, you can visit the server in-game by connecting to 85.236.100.145:26665. Alternatively, visit the PCG UK Minecraft community site for more details.