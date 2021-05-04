PC Gamer UK June issue: Blood Bowl 3

Is it just me or is anyone else baffled that we're almost halfway through 2021? Even so, a new month means a new copy of the PC Gamer magazine and this issue is all about... Warhammer football! I kid you not, this month we delve behind the scenes of Games Workshop's Blood Bowl 3, a grisly bone-crunching amalgamation of orcs and American football.

This issue's second big feature pulls back the curtain on game development and crunch. We find out how studios are making great games without sacrificing their developers' well-being to do it.

Another big preview this issue is the epic medieval slasher Chivalry 2, followed by our impressions of Lord of the Rings Gollum, Age of Empires 4, Gamedec, and Chicory. For reviews we've got 11 in-depth write-ups including Outriders, Yakuza 6, Spacebase Startopia, Genesis Noir, Oddworld: Soulstorm, It Takes Two, and more.

Hardware has been busy this month looking at the best lightweight gaming mice, as well as an updated buyer's guide to building the best PC on a budget. If you're looking to build a PC for £600 (!!), nab a copy of the mag and let the hardware team help you out.

This month's free gift is a code for the Stellaris OST. It includes ten disks of Stellaris' epic, otherworldly music and the OST will update every time a DLC is released. Paradox has really treated us with this one.

Issue 357 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio.

If you're a PCG subscriber, here's what the exclusive magazine looks like this month:

