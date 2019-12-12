PC Gamer UK January issue: Warframe

Warframe, the ever-expanding MMO shooter, is getting ready to kick off a big year with an update that gives players a proper spaceship that they can crew with their mates, and that's just to start. It's our cover this month, with Steven Messner delving into its history and future.

It's accompanied by our Game of the Year Awards, where everyone at PC Gamer has, after much polite debate (and only some tears), picked the very best of this year's stellar offering. It's been a great year, so the competition was steep.

Elsewhere, we've got plenty of previews from BlizzCon, including Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, along with a special report on the event itself. As for reviews, we've got Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and lots more.

On the hardware front, there's our CPU group test, a tech report on using fungus to power computers—yes, we're delving into magic territory—and our buyer's guide that will help you put together the best gaming PC.

This month's free gift is a Warframe super booster, and because we're about to begin a new year, you'll also receive an exclusive calendar, perfect for sticking important release dates into.

