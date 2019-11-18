PC Gamer UK January issue: Crusader Kings 3

Crusader Kings 3, the follow-up to one of the best strategy games on PC, will once again let you lead a medieval dynasty, quite possibly to ruin, as you stare at some lovely maps. Fraser Brown chats to the developers and breaks down the big changes, including a greater focus on roleplaying, in this month's cover feature.

Elsewhere, we find out what makes a great videogame safe room, chatting to the experts from Resident Evil 2, Rain World and Vermintide; go behind-the-scenes at Squad, seeing how veterans have helped shape the game; and explore Steam's redesigned library.

Previews this month include Riot's new League of Legends-themed card game, Legends of Runeterra and post-apocalyptic survival city-builder Surviving the Aftermath. It's a great month for reviews, too, and we pass judgement on one of our favourite games of 2019, Disco Elysium, as well as Modern Warfare, Shadowkeep, The Outer Worlds and loads more.

On the hardware side, there's a RAM group test, we brush up on the newest wi-fi tech and update out guide to building the best PC. We also take a look at The Sims 4's magical expansion, reinstall System Shock and ponder the important questions, like 'is Windows Game Bar a game?'

This month's gift is another Paradox grand strategy game, Europa Universalis 4. The historical sandbox gives you four centuries to build an empire through conquest, trade and colonisation. It's dense and, if you've not played a grand strategy game before, there's a lot you'll need to wrap your head around, but it's also one of the best.

