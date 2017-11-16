PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: Far Cry 5

It's the most wonderful time of the year. And by that I mean PC Gamer UK's Christmas issue is on sale now, bringing with it everything we know about Far Cry 5. As you can see from the images above and below, Ubisoft's enduring open world FPS series has gone Stateside—rural Montana, to be precise—so we sent Andy to the dev's Montreal office to uncover the hows and whys of its latest entry.

Elsewhere inside, Frontier tells us about its theme park-meets-dino zoo sim Jurassic World, and Robert Zak chats to Amplitude Studios about breaking the rules of the 4X genre while making something new. Previews this month include Wargroove, Spellbound, Extinction and more; while reviews come in the shape of Destiny 2, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and much more.

This month's issue also comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Issue 312 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for the suit-donning Conor McGregor lookalike on the cover). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and enjoy our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is a good 'un:

This month: