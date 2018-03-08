PC Gamer UK April issue: Total War Saga – Thrones of Britannia

This month, Tom marches on the Creative Assembly offices for an audience with Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia's creators. Which of the game's kings, who look resplendent on this week's cover, is the kingliest? Dive in to find out.

Elsewhere, Fraser Brown travels to Larian Studios to delve into the makings of Divinity: Original Sin 2, our 2017 game of the year, and find out about the history of the studio. Philippa sits down with Firewatch developer Campo Santo's co-founders to talk about their next game, In The Valley of Gods, while Phil Iwaniuk explains why crypto mining has doubled GPU prices.

Previews this month include Surviving Mars, Vampyr, and The Gardens Between, while we review Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Rust, Subnautica and many more. Plus, keep an eye out for our group test of the best prebuilt PCs on the market.

The issue also comes with two free gifts worth £14 combined: an exclusive skin for Battalion 1944 and an adventurer's starter pack for MMORPG Neverwinter.

Issue 316 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play, the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for a man wearing a crown over chain mail on the front). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is particularly majestic:

