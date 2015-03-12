PC Gamer UK April issue: Fable Legends

Fable Legend's intriguing premise is simple: four co-op heroes face off against a player-controlled villain with an army at their beck and call. We've played both roles, and examine Lionhead's innovative take on the Fable world in this month's six-page cover feature.

But it's not all wizards this month! Oh wait, to be honest there are a lot of wizards. The PC Gamer team of newbies, under the instruction of our seasoned Dota 2 aficionado, Chris, don robes and take on the PCG alumni at RPS. Wizard drama ensues. Elsewhere, we get strategic with Sid Meier's Starships, Blitzkrieg 3 and Hearts of Iron IV, and hit the open roads of American Truck Simulator. Plus, there's a chance to win an Apple Watch inside every issue.

The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store,Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door.

This month we...

Investigate Lionhead's new spin on the Fable universe.

Look ahead to World of Warships, Blitzkrieg 3, Hearts of Iron IV, Mortal Kombat X, Project Sprawl, Darkest Dungeon, Sword Coast Legends, The Witness and Offworld Trading Company.

Get excited about 20 things we'll get to do when GTA 5 finally hits PC.

Investigate the zen-like qualities of American Truck Simulator in our in-depth four page preview.

Battle the forces of Chaos in the co-op combat game Warhammer Vermintide.

Form a Dota 2 team and try to take down RPS.

Review Evolve, Sunless Sea, Gravity Ghost, The Escapist, Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, Dying Light, Grow Home, Might and Magic 3 HD, Total War: Attila, Life is Strange: Episode 1, the Crusader Kings II Way of Life DLC and Infinifactory.

Put some top-flight SSDs on trial in Tech Supertest.

Endured wizard clamities of our own making in Chaos Reborn in Now Playing.

Take a short break for some tea and a subpar pasty.

Check out Outer Wilds and other great free games in Top Ten Downloads.

Return to Starbound to see what's new.

Reinstall the beautifully atmospheric but haphazardly plotted Blade Runner adventure game.

Wrote even more words somehow.

Enjoy the issue!