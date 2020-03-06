PC Gamer UK April issue: Baldur's Gate 3

We're finally poised to return to the Forgotten Realms thanks to Baldur's Gate 3, which Larian Studios recently revealed would be getting an Early Access launch first. It's also this month's cover preview, with our impressions from more than two hours of hands-off gameplay.

This month's issue also comes with our first look at Valorant, Riot's new shooter. It's a bit Counter-Strike, a bit Overwatch, and it could be out as early as this summer. And with Halo finally appearing on PC again, we've gone behind the scenes of Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Sokpop Collective is a four-person studio that audaciously releases two games a month and recently put around 50 games, their back catalogue from the last couple of years, on Steam. We caught up with them to find out what would possess them to do this to themselves, and you can also check out our list of Sokpop favourites.

Along with Baldur's Gate 3 and Valorant, this month's previews include Resident Evil 3 Remake, New World, Chivalry and more. On the reviews front, we pass judgement on Kentucky Route Zero (finally), Legends of Runeterra (make sure to check out the accompanying guide), Warcraft 3: Reforged and more.

In hardware, we've put the best mechanical keyboards to the test, so you can find the best one to annoy everyone within earshot with. There's also a report into new advances in chip technology, and as always there's our buyer's guide to help you build your perfect PC.

This month's free gift is a code for restaurant sim Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!.

Issue 342 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is mind-flaying.

(Image credit: Future)

This month