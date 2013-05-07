PC Gamer Shootmania Launch Cup: week four. Watch the livestream from 7pm BST tonight

Welcome to the fourth and final week of the PC Gamer Shootmania Launch Cup . Teams have fought many battles and blasted many visored men over the course of the competition, but now it's serious. We're down to the final contestants which means we get to watch the fastest, twitchiest most spectacular players of the tournament face off for glory. The consistently impressive fnatic are facing off with Swiss Bulls for a share of the prize pot, but who will come out on top? Tune into the livestream at 7PM tonight to witness the action first-hand, with VO from commentators, Ziggy “nVc” Orzeszek and David “Zaccubus” Treacy from Team Dignitas.

Check out the full tournament standings for a the story of the competition so far and check back for our match report later this week.

UPDATE: It's over! Don't worry if you missed it. You can still watch every match on the PC Gamer Twitch TV channel .