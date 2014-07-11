PayDay studio Overkill Software is preparing to announce something

PayDay studio Overkill Software has posted a big counter on its website. It's more than a month until we find out what it's counting down to, which suggests something significant. What could it be? Well, it's going to be a video game, probably. Hopefully it's not just more PayDay 2 content, or a big song and dance about the PS4 and Xbox One editions of that game, because that's not very signficant.

Overkill Software has listed a game called Storm on its website for some time now. Since the studio was acquired by Starbreeze back in 2012 , it's also been listed there as a " co-op sci-fi FPS ". Could that be it? Reports earlier this year suggested that Overkill's Storm had combined with Starbreeze's Cold Mercury to create a "PayDay set in space". The plain office wall depicted in the Overkill counter suggests... well nothing, really.

Whatever the case, PayDay 2 helped Starbreeze reach record profits last year, so Overkill is on a roll. We thought PayDay 2 was okay, with Craig Owens describing it as "smart co-op shooting slightly undermined by poor stealth mechanics and dogged insistence on withholding the best toys."