Payday 2's new DLC is a Reservoir Dogs homage

It’s December, so that means GOTY lists, lots of tinsel, a mad dash to get some last minute gifts and a new movie homage from Payday 2. Last year it was Scarface, and the year before that it was Point Break, but this December sees the crew of crooks heading to LA for a Reservoir Dogs heist. It’s free, and it’s out now.

“La la land is waiting,” says Overkill Software. “Packed with diamonds and dreams of a better life. A better life that can be achieved with a lot of dough. So the PAYDAY gang are heading to California where anything is possible.”

Along with a heist inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s tale of bickering criminals, you’ll be able to get your hands on appropriate props, too.

On the weapon front, there’s the Union 5.16 rifle and an Alabama razor that looks perfect for slicing off ears. All of that’s great, but you can’t do Reservoir Dogs without the right eyewear. Thank goodness, then, that the DLC also comes with a set of sunglasses, letting you take off those stuffy masks. California is a bit hot, after all.

A patch accompanies the DLC, fixing some bugs and tweaking damage, accuracy and stability of several weapons. Both are available now.