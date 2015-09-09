Payday 2 is getting medieval weapons courtesy of Chivalry

A week after confirmation that Rocket League will get special Chivalry: Medieval Warfare flags and decals, comes news that Payday 2 will get a similar (though more substantial) crossover. Dubbed the Gage Chivalry Pack, the $4.99 DLC adds all manner of medieval weaponry to Payday 2, which is great, because now you can shiv robbers with swords instead of, you know, shooting them.

Available on September 10, the video above features cops and robbers smited by swords, shields, spears, crossbows and maces. More definitively, you get three ranged weapons, one throwing weapon, four melee weapons and masks, as well as new achievements, patterns and materials. Why not, I guess.