Overwatch's Lunar New Year event returns January 24

Get ready for Overwatch's next slate of seasonal in-game content: the yearly Lunar New Year event returns next week with Year of the Pig. The event will run from January 24 to February 18.

As always, we can expect a pile of new skins, emotes, sprays, and other cosmetics. Lunar New Year was also the event that introduced Capture the Flag to Overwatch in years past, so it's possible we'll see a new CTF map, or some changes to the game mode. If nothing else, it seems almost certain that Overwatch's resident pig-man Roadhog will come home with a new legendary skin.