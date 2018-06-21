Overwatch League All-Star Game starting lineups revealed

For me, all-star games are fun to watch because they enable a break from much of the hyper-competitive seriousness that permeates pro sports: You'd never see Larry Walker turn his helmet around to face Randy Johnson, for instance, or watch Patrick Kane and John Scott not-fight following a goal in a "real" game. I hope to see something similar happen in the Overwatch League All-Star Game, which will feature the league's top players doing their thing in a two-day special event set for August.

12 players have been selected by fans for the starting rosters:

Representing the Atlantic Division:

Seong-Hyun “Jjonak” Bang, New York Excelsior, Support

Jong-Ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park, New York Excelsior, Offense

Do-Hyeon “Pine” Kim, New York Excelsior, Flex

Yeon-Jun “Ark” Hong, New York Excelsior, Support

Jae-Hyeok “Carpe” Lee, Philadelphia Fusion, Offense

Jae-Hui “Gesture” Hong, London Spitfire, Tank

Standing for the Pacific Division:

Chan-Hyung “Fissure” Baek, Los Angeles Gladiators, Tank

Scott “Custa” Kennedy, Los Angeles Valiant, Support

Seyeon “Geguri” Kim, Shanghai Dragons, Tank

Byung-Sun “Fleta” Kim, Seoul Dynasty, Offense

Je-Hong “Ryujehong” Ryu, Seoul Dynasty, Flex

Brandon “Seagull” Larned, Dallas Fuel, Fle

12 more players from each division will be chosen by players, coaches, casters, and league staff to take part in the "skill games" exhibition on August 25, and the All-Star Game itself on August 26. The full rosters will be revealed on July 10, while other details including the All-Star Game format, custom game modes, ticket availability, and other "fan experiences" will be announced soon.