Our favourite webcam is half price on Amazon UK for Prime Day

Picture perfect at less than 30 quid.

As you might have gleaned from Amazon Prime Day PC deals, the Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam is going cheap for £27.99 on Amazon UK.

This piece of hardware works great for both video conferencing and streaming, with great 1080p picture quality, and as such is PC Gamer's favourite webcam. Here's a quick excerpt from our best webcams list: 

Unless you're looking for specific features in a webcam, then there is no better value than the Logitech C920. Its sharp 1080p images, paired with a wide field of view and great autofocus, makes it a fantastic choice for video conferencing. Lowlight performance is great as well; the noise level didn't shoot through the roof when I turned off a few lights. White balancing was accurate most of the time, although the default saturation can make the scene look a little washed out in bright lighting conditions.

At £27.99, this is one of the best prices for the Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam we've seen.  

