Orcs Must Die! trailer puts you in charge

The Orcs must die! Of course. But how? The interactive trailer above puts the choice in your mouse clicking finger, offering a few branches that show off some of the game's Orc-spattering mechanisms, though the player does perfectly well without any traps at all. Who needs a floor flipper when you you can throw down a wall of fire and blast all comers with a rapid firing crossbow? Orcs Must Die! is out next month, find out more on the official site .