Popular

Orcs Must Die! trailer puts you in charge

By

The Orcs must die! Of course. But how? The interactive trailer above puts the choice in your mouse clicking finger, offering a few branches that show off some of the game's Orc-spattering mechanisms, though the player does perfectly well without any traps at all. Who needs a floor flipper when you you can throw down a wall of fire and blast all comers with a rapid firing crossbow? Orcs Must Die! is out next month, find out more on the official site .

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments