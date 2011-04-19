Operation Flashpoint: Red River trailer details co-op

The Operation Flashpoint: Red River team head to the nearest warehouse to tell us all about the game's drop-in, drop-out co-op mode in their latest dev diary. They also chat about the four co-op game modes, including convoy escort, last stand, combat sweep and combat search and rescue, in which you must head behind enemy lives to rescue downed helicopter pilots.

For more on the game, check out our interview with Operation Flashpoint's creative director , or check out the official Operation Flashpoint: Red River site . The game's due out on April 21 in Europe, and June 7 in the US.