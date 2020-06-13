Popular

Open world RPG for lovers Haven is still looking great

By

Check out some new footage from the Furi studio's much mellower followup.

VIDEO: The PC Gaming Show indie montage, featuring Haven. Trailer also on YouTube.

If Haven doesn't end with the lovey-dovey couple it's centered on breaking up, I'll—well, I'll still play it and smile and be happy for their ability to listen and communicate. After a few months of isolation due to The Virus, I'm thinking a little romantic escapism is warranted. I'm just jealous is all. That's the whole premise of the game anyway, escapism, because Haven is about a couple that runs away to a distant planet and embarks on the mutual quest to make it a habitable home, together. Damn. Relationship goals. Check out a new clip of Haven from The PC Gaming Show to see what this mellow visual novel and open world RPG hybrid is all about.

Haven is a big change of pace for developer The Game Bakers, the studio that put out the bullet hell samurai action game Furi (which I liked a lot). But even if the fast-paced action and punishing difficulty is gone, relationships are their own challenge. Besides, some of the signature stuff is still there, including some saturated psychedelic coloring, gorgeous expanses, and a sick electronic soundtrack. 

Haven is due for release sometime in 2020.

James Davenport
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
