Ooblets developer update shows off adorable little houses and new characters

I'm starting to hope Ooblets, developer Glumberland's creature collecting farm sim (which Double Fine is publishing), comes with a glossary. In the new April developer update alone, we've got terms like followbabies, oobcoops, and some alien horror called 'taxes.'

Followbabies, it turns out, are the ooblets following you around. Your inactive ooblets stay in the oobcoops you build for them, which look like dollhouse chicken coops. In the update, programmer and artist Rebecca Cordingley shares a critical oobcoop feature: you can peek inside and play with your ooblets. She added that they're "planning to eventually add mini furniture and upgrades to the oobcoop interiors," but aren't sure if that will all happen before release. The question is, how deep does the oobcoop hole go? Can we put oobcoops in other oobcoops and then put furniture in them? Time will tell.

Cordingley also revealed a new ooblet: Bittle, an unreasonably angry little beetle. For less angry new characters, we've got Churles, the clothing designer and clothing shop owner in Ooblet's main town, Badgetown. Churles is joined by responsible turquoise wearer Millew. "Millew can come across as a little abrasive, judgmental, and bitter, but I think it might be because he’s covering up some insecurities," writes Cordingley. "Maybe you’ll be able to get over his annoying defense mechanisms and find the soft dork underneath it all?"