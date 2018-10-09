Onimusha: Warlords shows off HD combat trailer

Onimusha is coming to PC in early 2019. But, damn, the voice acting is still pants. Its in-game battles are as you might remember them, too—which, depending on where you stand with the history-twisting action adventure series, may be a good or bad thing.

Have a gander at Onimusha: Warlords' latest 'gameplay action' short:

With that, it doesn't look like much has changed from Warlords' 2001 PS2 iteration—despite its new widescreen display options, analogue stick support, new soundtrack and high-definition graphics.

Onimusha was never my cup of tea, admittedly, but I'm sure there are plenty of people out there excited about a $20 HD PC release. That said, I do quite fancy the claustrophobic Ganon-meets-Yoshimitsu rooftop battle that features at the 1.06 mark above.

I'll likely save my post-Christmas pennies for Capcom's Resi 2 remake on the 25th, but Onimusha: Warlords is due on January 15, 2019 should you fancy swords over shotguns.