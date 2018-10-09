Popular

Onimusha: Warlords shows off HD combat trailer

Can't teach an old sword new tricks.

Onimusha is coming to PC in early 2019. But, damn, the voice acting is still pants. Its in-game battles are as you might remember them, too—which, depending on where you stand with the history-twisting action adventure series, may be a good or bad thing. 

Have a gander at Onimusha: Warlords' latest 'gameplay action' short: 

With that, it doesn't look like much has changed from Warlords' 2001 PS2 iteration—despite its new widescreen display options, analogue stick support, new soundtrack and high-definition graphics. 

Onimusha was never my cup of tea, admittedly, but I'm sure there are plenty of people out there excited about a $20 HD PC release. That said, I do quite fancy the claustrophobic Ganon-meets-Yoshimitsu rooftop battle that features at the 1.06 mark above. 

I'll likely save my post-Christmas pennies for Capcom's Resi 2 remake on the 25th, but Onimusha: Warlords is due on January 15, 2019 should you fancy swords over shotguns.

