One of our favourite curved monitors is £749 on Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a new gaming monitor and are thinking of upgrading to a curved panel, the Acer Predator X34 is a solid choice—and it's currently on sale for £749 over at Amazon. That equates to a realistic savings of around £130 rather than the listed £250 when factoring in its historical price. But it's still a steal on one of our favourite curved monitors.

This 34-inch IPS panel was one of the first curved monitors to support Nvidia's G-Sync technology, which helps eliminate screen tearing. It also boasts a 4ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate (which can be overclocked to 120Hz). The 3340x1440 resolution gives you a wide field of view, giving you a much more immersive experience in open-world games or expands the battlefield and gives you a strategic edge in your favourite shooter.

The Acer Predator X34's slick design is housed on aluminium legs and allows for tilting, swivelling and height adjustment so you can find the perfect placement. As well as the expected HDMI and Display Ports, this monitor also includes an internal USB hub containing four USB 3.0 ports. The X34 also boasts built-in speakers as well as those all-important LED lights.

If you're not quite ready to make the leap into the world of curved monitors, you can check out our list of the best gaming monitors, or if you're sold on G-Sync support, the best G-Sync monitors may be more to your taste.